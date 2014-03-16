You probably never knew about your mom’s first crush, the time your uncle fought City Hall to save the library, or your grandma’s brief stint in marching band.

StoryWorth makes it easy and fun for family members to share stories with loved ones, with weekly emailed story prompts — questions you’ve never thought to ask.

At the end of the year, they’ll get the stories bound in a beautiful hardcover book.

Strengthen your bond as you get to know them in a whole new way!

Here’s how it works: