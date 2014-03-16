You probably never knew about your mom’s first crush, the time your uncle fought City Hall to save the library, or your grandma’s brief stint in marching band.
StoryWorth makes it easy and fun for family members to share stories with loved ones, with weekly emailed story prompts — questions you’ve never thought to ask.
At the end of the year, they’ll get the stories bound in a beautiful hardcover book.
Strengthen your bond as you get to know them in a whole new way!
Each week, we send your storyteller a question you’ve
never thought to ask.
They write a story each week, which is shared with you
and your family.
A year’s worth of stories are bound into a beautiful
keepsake book.
Connect with your family
“StoryWorth is a great way to stay in touch with my sons. It helps to bridge our geographic distance by providing lively discussion topics.”Nancy | Springfield PA
Learn about your relatives
“StoryWorth elicits entertaining, surprising and sometimes moving responses. There are so many stories to tell!”Patricia | Sacramento CA
Preserve your memories
“Answering the StoryWorth questions is a delightful experience. I’m passing on treasures to my children and their future families.”Trisha | Rochester NY